Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

OSK stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

