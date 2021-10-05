Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,375,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEP opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

