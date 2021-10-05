Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $505,000 Position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $792,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.54 million and a PE ratio of -3.31.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $177.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Tuesday Morning had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 54.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tuesday Morning Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, CEO Fred Hand purchased 235,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $427,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Paul Metcalf purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

