Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Katapult has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Derek Medlin acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $2,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

