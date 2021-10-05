Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 379,908 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,645,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 148,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. 250,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,045,887. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

