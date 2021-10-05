Capital Planning Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.34. The stock had a trading volume of 144,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

