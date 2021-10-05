Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 684 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.72. 30,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.