Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,284. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

