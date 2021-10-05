Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $206.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.