Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,352 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,810,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,071,550 shares of company stock worth $276,769,624. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

