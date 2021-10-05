CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth $29,973,000.

CMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04. CareMax has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareMax will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

