Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Update

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAQ. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $21,151,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,535,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,245,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,546,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

