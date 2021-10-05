Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of SAVA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.94. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -146.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.