Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,182 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 259.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 882,063 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

RIO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.48. 103,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

