Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 38,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.54. The company had a trading volume of 117,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,694. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.67. The company has a market cap of $422.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

