Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 252.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,393,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,334,000 after buying an additional 1,225,107 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.16. 79,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.