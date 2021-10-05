Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 536 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Boeing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

Shares of BA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.51. 149,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,019,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

