Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 910 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,568. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $195.75 and a 12 month high of $266.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.46.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

