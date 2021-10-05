CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBM Bancorp by 83.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 68.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBM Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBM Bancorp alerts:

CBM Bancorp stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. CBM Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBM Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.