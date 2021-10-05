CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $26.26 on Monday. CBTX has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CBTX by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CBTX by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CBTX by 105,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CBTX by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 108,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

