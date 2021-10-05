CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. CIBC currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $52.13 on Friday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $59.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

