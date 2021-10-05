CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 48,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,389. The company has a market capitalization of $257.19 million, a PE ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

