Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives €4.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.95 ($5.82).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CEC1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.60 ($6.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.52. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €4.06 ($4.78) and a 52-week high of €7.60 ($8.94).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

