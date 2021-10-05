Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.29. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

