Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Short Interest Update

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

