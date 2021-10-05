Centric Swap (CNS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,876.00

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $623,929.63 and $279,876.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00107896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00138331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,991.32 or 1.00288094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.67 or 0.06733851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

