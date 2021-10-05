Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

