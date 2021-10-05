CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Short Interest Up 34.5% in September

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $10,890,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of CFV opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.