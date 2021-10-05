Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Short Interest Down 46.8% in September

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEMI opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. Analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

