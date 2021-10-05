Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.36% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $49,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after buying an additional 124,247 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPK opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.65 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.