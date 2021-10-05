Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) & ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Head to Head Survey

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chewy and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60 ContextLogic 3 6 5 0 2.14

Chewy presently has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.13%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 200.56%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Chewy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chewy and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $7.15 billion 3.75 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -279.26 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 1.20 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -0.83

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContextLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 0.13% 47.79% 0.56% ContextLogic -32.07% -296.87% -48.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chewy beats ContextLogic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

