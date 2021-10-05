CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.58.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $255.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

