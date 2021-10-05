CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 8,134 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,287 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 248.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

