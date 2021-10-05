Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cigna worth $50,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cigna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after purchasing an additional 157,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.20.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI opened at $199.45 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average is $233.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

