Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to announce sales of $721.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $915.50 million and the lowest is $580.73 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $401.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

XEC remained flat at $$87.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.