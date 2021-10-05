Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NYSE EFC opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

