Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,027.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,855.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,941 shares of company stock worth $859,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $746.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

