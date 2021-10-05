Citigroup Inc. Purchases 80,580 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $638.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.65.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDXG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

