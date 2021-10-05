Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $16.85 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

