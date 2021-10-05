Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall Sells 5,450 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David J. Henshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.48. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.