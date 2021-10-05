Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.64 and last traded at $122.52. Approximately 61,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,822,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of -272.26 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total transaction of $5,412,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $4,489,217.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 829,790 shares of company stock valued at $97,298,734. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

