CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.31.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

