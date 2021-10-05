Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,331.0 days.

Shares of COCSF stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

