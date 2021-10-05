Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 118,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 74.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

