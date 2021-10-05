Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

IIN opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a P/E ratio of 137.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in IntriCon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 372,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in IntriCon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

