Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Comcast by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.