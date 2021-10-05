Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 4,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,314. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

