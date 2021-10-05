Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $56.34.

