Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,580.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

