Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

